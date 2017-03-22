Kantar sounds death knell for Windows Phone and predicts a 'two OS' future
THEM KANTARS will have to pay. This will not stand. Here I am, Kevin, the last Windows Mobile user in the World , trying to make the best of the temporary lull in support for the bestest phone ever to have Tiles and OneNote, and then these idiots have to go and say, well, I can hardly bring myself to write it, so I will quote it word for word.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inquirer.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC