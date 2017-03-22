Kantar sounds death knell for Windows...

Kantar sounds death knell for Windows Phone and predicts a 'two OS' future

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Inquirer

THEM KANTARS will have to pay. This will not stand. Here I am, Kevin, the last Windows Mobile user in the World , trying to make the best of the temporary lull in support for the bestest phone ever to have Tiles and OneNote, and then these idiots have to go and say, well, I can hardly bring myself to write it, so I will quote it word for word.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Inquirer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,626 • Total comments across all topics: 279,744,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC