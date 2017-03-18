Gorgeous and expensive wooden wireles...

Gorgeous and expensive wooden wireless keyboards, touchpads and mini-speakers

Oree makes wooden computer peripherals, and not just the usual keyboard and iPhone cases: also offered are matching touchpads and " pebbles "--a gadget that combines a speaker and a wireless phone charger. Everything's offered in maple and walnut, with various engraving options.

