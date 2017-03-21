Google Nest: Unpatched bug lets intruders use Bluetooth to stop cameras recording
The bug is one of three unpatched flaws that affect the Nest Cam and Dropcam Pro's firmware version 5.2.1. A researcher has flagged a bug in Google's Nest Cam and Dropcam Pro security cameras that allows an attacker within Bluetooth range to stop either device from recording. Bluetooth range, of course, is exactly where a burglar would be when planning to ransack a home, and with attack code now publicly available, an intruder could knock Google's security cameras off a wireless network for 90 seconds.
