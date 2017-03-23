Funky Bots Launches Atomic Bands for ...

Funky Bots Launches Atomic Bands for Smart Bluetooth Body Motion Gaming

Funky Bots announces the launch of Atomic Bands on IndieGoGo. Atomic Bands are smart bluetooth gaming and the first wearables for gesture based gameplay.

Chicago, IL

