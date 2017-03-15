Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Karamba A...

Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Karamba Autonomous Security with 2017 New ...

Karamba's embedded software protects original equipment manufacturers' connected and autonomous vehicles from external and local hackers by hardening electronic control units that are open to external access through cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi, Internet, or Bluetooth. Its autonomous security software eliminates the risk of false positives, does not require connectivity, and protects the operational integrity of any ECU.

