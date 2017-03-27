Free WiFi Touted as Airlines Grapple ...

Free WiFi Touted as Airlines Grapple with Laptop Ban

14 hrs ago

Turkish and Gulf airlines are touting free WiFi and better in-flight connectivity for smartphones as they scramble to mitigate the impact of a ban on laptops in plane cabins bound for the United States. The restrictions could deal a blow to fast-growing Gulf airlines, which depend on business-class flyers stopping over in Dubai or Doha for far-flung destinations, and to Turkish Airlines with its high volume of transit passengers.

