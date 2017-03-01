FCC Authorizes First LTE-U Devices

Wireless carriers are a major step closer to using unlicensed spectrum to ease network congestion and boost speeds following the FCC's authorization of the first LTE-Unlicensed devices on February 22, 2017. LTE-U technology allows carriers to deliver mobile traffic over unlicensed spectrum in the 5 GHz band already occupied by Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other technologies.

