Faster cellular signals could mean slower Wi-Fi

14 hrs ago

Thanks to a recent regulatory decision, wireless companies like Verizon and T-Mobile will soon be transmitting data in the same part of the public airwaves that's used by Wi-Fi. The move will give the carriers more spectrum to play with, which should lead to faster speeds for their customers.

