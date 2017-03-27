FAQ: What is 802.11ay wireless techno...

FAQ: What is 802.11ay wireless technology?

Products based on the IEEE 802.11ad standard have really only begun rolling out over the past year, but an effort to deliver an enhancement dubbed 802.11ay that promises to deliver faster and longer range W-Fi networks is gaining steam. Believe it.

