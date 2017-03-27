Extreme swallows Brocade's data center networking business for $55M

Extreme Networks continued to amass a nice nest of data center technology saying today it would buy Brocade's data center networking business will be sold to Extreme for $55 million in cash from its current owner Broadcom. Broadcom bought Brocade last year for about $5.5 billion but has since sold off Brocade's Ruckus Wireless Wi-Fi business for $800 million to Arris International and now the data center networking business to Extreme.

