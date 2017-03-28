Ericsson Sees Up to $1.7 Billion in Costs as Revamp Begins an hour ago

Ericsson AB will book extra expenses of as much as 15 billion kronor in the first quarter as its business sputters, highlighting the challenges for new Chief Executive Officer Borje Ekholm as he tries to stabilize the Swedish wireless network maker. Earnings this quarter will be cut by 7 billion kronor to 9 billion kronor because of "recent negative developments related to certain large customer projects," Ericsson said in a statement Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.