EEMBC Benchmark Reveals True Energy Cost of Using Bluetooth LE for the Internet of Things
El Dorado Hills, CA, USA – March 27, 2017 -- EEMBC®, the industry-consortium setting the real-world standards for valuable and practical application-specific benchmarks, today announced the availability of EEMBC IoTMark™-BLE, a benchmark and analysis tool that measures the energy efficiency of microcontrollers and Bluetooth radios used in IoT edge-node devices ¹. Battery life is often a critical factor in the development of these end-node devices, especially when they are difficult or inconvenient to access.
