Docomo to offer AI smartphone system to support bus operations from 2019

13 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

NTT Docomo Inc. will begin offering by March 2019 an artificial intelligence-based smartphone system that promises more efficient bus services. Using a smartphone application, people will ask to be picked up, specifying their destinations and when and where they want to board.

