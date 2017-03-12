Docomo to offer AI smartphone system to support bus operations from 2019
NTT Docomo Inc. will begin offering by March 2019 an artificial intelligence-based smartphone system that promises more efficient bus services. Using a smartphone application, people will ask to be picked up, specifying their destinations and when and where they want to board.
