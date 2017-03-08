Data Breach Involving CloudPets "Smart" Toys Raises Internet-of-Things Security Concerns
On February 27, 2017, news reports disclosed a major security breach involving Spiral Toys, the seller of the CloudPets brand of internet-connected stuffed animals. The Bluetooth-connected CloudPets toys allow users to exchange voice messages between the toys and applications on smartphones or tablets.
