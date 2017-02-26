CRTC rules small wireless provider ca...

CRTC rules small wireless provider can't permanently roam on Rogers network

17 hrs ago

Canada's telecom regulator has denied a small mobile service provider the right to continue permanently piggybacking on infrastructure set up by Rogers Communications. In a ruling issued Wednesday, the CRTC issued restrictions on how heavily customers of Sugar Mobile, which doesn't have its own wireless infrastructure, can rely on Rogers's wireless network.

Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

