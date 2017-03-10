Cisco security advisory dump finds 20 warnings, 2 critical
It's a bad week for all things network security as Cisco spewed out 20 Security Advisories and Alerts - two critical and three high-impact - that customers should be aware of and implement patches where they can. Cisco, like other big enterprise vendors, regularly issues security warnings but 20 in one day is an unusual amount for the networking giant.
