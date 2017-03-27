Cisco Launches New Networking Products To Dive Deeper Into SMB Market

Cisco Systems launched a slew of new networking products Wednesday targeting the SMB market, including new Wave 2 access points, a wireless controller and revamped software. "We've changed our strategy, knowing that there's a lot more customer and partner demand for the lower-end space," said Prashanth Shenoy, Cisco's vice president of product marketing, during Cisco's Partner Connection Week in Miami.

