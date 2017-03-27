Cisco Launches New Networking Products To Dive Deeper Into SMB Market
Cisco Systems launched a slew of new networking products Wednesday targeting the SMB market, including new Wave 2 access points, a wireless controller and revamped software. "We've changed our strategy, knowing that there's a lot more customer and partner demand for the lower-end space," said Prashanth Shenoy, Cisco's vice president of product marketing, during Cisco's Partner Connection Week in Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC