Bluetooth, wireless headphones will not work with the Nintendo Switch

11 hrs ago Read more: Polygon

If you were hoping to lounge on your couch, Joy-Con controllers in hand and listen to the soothing music of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Bluetooth-enabled, wireless headphones will not be able to pair with the Nintendo Switch, Polygon confirmed this week. We tried to connect a pair of wireless Beats headphones both before and after the day-one update went live, and each time could not.

