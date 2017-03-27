Bluetooth speaker deal: UE Roll 2 is ...

Bluetooth speaker deal: UE Roll 2 is $55 at Best Buy - CNET

We don't know how long this deal will last -- it's available for a limited time or while supplies last -- but Best Buy has the UE Roll 2 Bluetooth speaker on sale for $55 or $45 off its list price. We've seen the earlier UE Roll selling for around the same price during the holiday season and this sequel has some small but important upgrades, including slightly better sound and extended wireless range.

