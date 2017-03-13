Bermudians to surf the Bluewave at 10...

Bermudians to surf the Bluewave at 100Mbps

Bluewave Internet, a new fixed-wireless broadband internet provider in Bermuda, claims that it will offer consumer and business users 100Mbps connections, having already successfully tested such speeds in a pilot phase for residential premises, and expects to be commercially operational 'in the next few weeks'. As reported by TodayInBermuda, Bluewave says it is rolling out its service on a neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood basis, anticipating that '95%' of the island will be able to access the new network by end-May 2017.

