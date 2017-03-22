Avtec Inc. and Harris Corporation Announce New Strategic Alliance
Avtec Inc., the leading independent provider of dispatch consoles, and Harris Corporation's Public Safety and Professional Communications business, have signed an agreement giving Harris the ability to resell Avtec Scout consoles in North America. The agreement provides Harris with the opportunity to leverage Avtec technology and provide public safety, energy, government, and business clients with an integrated communications ecosystem.
