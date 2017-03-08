Android device updates: Nougat rollou...

Android device updates: Nougat rollout begins for the Moto Z Play

The Moto Z Play is the latest in the Lenovo family of smartphones to get Android Nougat. But that's not the only big update this week-Google's Pixel and Nexus devices are getting several critical security patches.

