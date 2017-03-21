Alliance Industrial Crane Scale Features Bluetooth Handheld Indicator

The Alliance/CAS Caston II Plus Crane Scale and TWN Handheld indicator let users stand safely away from the heavy load and control operations. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- CANTON, MA-- - Alliance Scale, Inc. has introduced a wireless crane scale that features a bluetooth handheld indicator which can operate at up to 300 feet away and has a bright, high-contract display for easy viewing.

