Alliance Industrial Crane Scale Featu...

Alliance Industrial Crane Scale Features Bluetooth Handheld Indicator

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: World News Report

The Alliance/CAS Caston II Plus Crane Scale and TWN Handheld indicator let users stand safely away from the heavy load and control operations. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- CANTON, MA-- - Alliance Scale, Inc. has introduced a wireless crane scale that features a bluetooth handheld indicator which can operate at up to 300 feet away and has a bright, high-contract display for easy viewing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,491 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC