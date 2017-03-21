A new type of light-based WiFi is 100...

A new type of light-based WiFi is 100 times faster than the best WiFi we have now

If you're frustrated with slow WiFi, you might be one of the many people eagerly awaiting the commercialisation of Li-Fi , which promises to be up to 100 times faster than the connections we use today. Most Li-Fi systems rely on transmitting data via LED bulbs, which means there are some limitations to how easily the technology could be applied to systems outside the lab.

