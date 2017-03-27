802.11ay Wi-Fi: "It's going to be a very scalable spec"
Peraso Technologies, one of the early players in 802.11ad gigabit wireless networking , is also readying for enhanced Wi-Fi technology called 802.11ay that promises higher speeds and greater reach. The Toronto-based company, whose semiconductors enable smartphones, tablets and other devices to exploit unlicensed 60 GHz wireless technology, is bullish on 11ay to support an even wider range of products than 11ad.
