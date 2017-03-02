20170302 harman industrial iot motor ...

20170302 harman industrial iot motor sensor at mwc s017

8 hrs ago

Along with all the hype about phones and 5G networks, Mobile World Congress 2017 was also a showcase for the internet of things, including IoT gear for enterprise and government use. Harman demonstrated a vibration sensor on this industrial motor.

