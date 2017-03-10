$100M at Stake in US Wireless RFP

What do you get when you funnel nearly $100 million into advanced wireless networking research? The National Science Foundation is hoping for multiple test-bed communities that model the wireless future and create a path toward tomorrow's smart, connected cities. News of the US government's launch of the Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research project first came to light last summer.

