10 Reasons to Buy China Mobile Ltd. and Never Sell

The telco doesn't offer spectacular price growth, but it's a solid income play which rebounded from some steep market downturns since its I personally own shares of China Mobile, and I think it's a great "forever" stock to own for ten simple reasons. Being the top telco in the world's most populated country naturally gives China Mobile the biggest customer base of any telecom company -- which includes 851 million Within that total, 552 million customers were on 4G networks -- a 65% jump from a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.