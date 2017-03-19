10 Reasons to Buy China Mobile Ltd. a...

10 Reasons to Buy China Mobile Ltd. and Never Sell

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The telco doesn't offer spectacular price growth, but it's a solid income play which rebounded from some steep market downturns since its I personally own shares of China Mobile, and I think it's a great "forever" stock to own for ten simple reasons. Being the top telco in the world's most populated country naturally gives China Mobile the biggest customer base of any telecom company -- which includes 851 million Within that total, 552 million customers were on 4G networks -- a 65% jump from a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,674,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC