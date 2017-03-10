10 offbeat trackers and wacky wearables

This year promises a variety of activity trackers and wearables that aren't your usual Fitbit gadget, including a device that detects radiation from nuclear power plants to a smartwatch that runs on body heat -- there's even a device that uses shock therapy. Are you feeling worn out by wearables? Can't stand the thought of strapping yet another heart-rate-sensing, step-counting, sleep-tracking watch around your wrist? I feel your pain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.