Yamaha to Add Amazon Alexa Voice Control to MusicCast Multiroom Audio Ecosystem

Yamaha is bringing Amazon Alexa voice control to its expansive family of acclaimed MusicCast wireless multiroom audio products, making it faster and easier for audio enthusiasts to control their home entertainment experience. Starting this fall, more than 40 Yamaha MusicCast AV products capable of streaming high-quality audio throughout the home will receive a firmware update enabling control using spoken commands through Alexa-enabled devices.

