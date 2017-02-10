Yamaha to Add Amazon Alexa Voice Cont...

Yamaha to Add Amazon Alexa Voice Control to MusicCast Multiroom Audio Ecosystem

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Dealerscope

Yamaha is bringing Amazon Alexa voice control to its expansive family of acclaimed MusicCast wireless multiroom audio products, making it faster and easier for audio enthusiasts to control their home entertainment experience. Starting this fall, more than 40 Yamaha MusicCast AV products capable of streaming high-quality audio throughout the home will receive a firmware update enabling control using spoken commands through Alexa-enabled devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealerscope.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan '17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan '17 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. NASA
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 279,234,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC