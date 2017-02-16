Wireless power transmission safely ch...

Wireless power transmission safely charges devices anywhere within a room

A new method developed by Disney Research for wirelessly transmitting power throughout a room enables users to charge electronic devices as seamlessly as they now connect to WiFi hotspots, eliminating the need for electrical cords or charging cradles. The researchers demonstrated their method, called quasistatic cavity resonance , inside a specially built 16-by-16-foot room at their lab.

