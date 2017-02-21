What Is 802.11ax? The Solution to Cro...

What Is 802.11ax? The Solution to Crowded Wi-Fi

Does your Wi-Fi feel slow, even though your primary Internet connection is fast? 802.11ax is here to save the day. The newest upgrade to Wi-Fi focuses on capacity as much as speed, solving the problem of overcrowded Wi-Fi networks where everyone's shouting over each other.

