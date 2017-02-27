WD ships 256GB Lightning-attached sto...

WD ships 256GB Lightning-attached storage for iPhone and iPad

Western Digital today announced it has doubled the capacity of its line of iOS mobile flash drives with the introduction of the256GB SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive and 256GB SanDisk Connect Wireless Stick . The new thumb drives now match the top-capacity offered in iPhones and iPads and retail for $280 .

