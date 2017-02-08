VIZIO to Pay 2.2 Million to Settle Consumer Tracking Charges; FTC...
On February 6, 2017, the FTC and New Jersey Attorney General and Department of Consumer Affairs filed a Complaint and Stipulated Order for Permanent Injunction and Monetary Judgment against television manufacturer VIZIO, Inc., and VIZIO Inscape Services, LLC, software to detect the content on internet-connected televisions and monitors"). The FTC and New Jersey agencies alleged that, beginning in February 2014, VIZIO used ACR software in its Internet-enabled televisions to track, in fine detail, programs that consumers watched on VIZIO's connected TVs.
