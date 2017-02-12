Verizon resurrects unlimited data, because T-Mobile and AT&T aren't f*cking around
Verizon, in the age of streaming video and GIF-filled messaging, is looking to win back customers by offering unlimited data. The wireless carrier announced Sunday an introductory plan with unlimited data.
