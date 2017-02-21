Verizon eked out a slightly higher score on Rootmetrics analysis of wireless network performance in southwestern Connecticut in the fall of 2016, with the firm classifying AT&T and T-Mobile in a virtual tie. Verizon eked out a slightly higher score on Rootmetrics analysis of wireless network performance in southwestern Connecticut in the fall of 2016, with the firm classifying AT&T and T-Mobile in a virtual tie.

