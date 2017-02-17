Understanding the attack surface to better allocate funds

In the last few years, the attack surface has changed from defending the perimeter to protecting applications in the cloud, leaving CISOs wondering how they can best allocate funds to stay ahead of attacks. Misha Govshteyn, co-founder and CISO at Alert Logic, said, "For a long time, when people thought about defensive strategies it was about their enterprise or their perimeters, where the infrastructure ends and the outside world begins."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.