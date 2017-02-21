TrackNet Launches Tabsa IoT Home and Family Monitoring Solution for Busy Families
TrackNet, Inc ., a cutting-edge LoRaWAN Internet of Things solutions provider for consumer and industry, announces the unveiling of Tabs at in Barcelona, Spain, February 27-March 1. Tabs combines a Wi-Fi / LoRa hub with Internet parental control and a broad range of sensor devices using long-range wireless technology with an easy-to-use mobile app to monitor child safety, home security, and home health. Photo shows the TrackNet Tabs solution, including Tabs hub, smartphone app and a variety of sensors and wearables.
