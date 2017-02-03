The way to a man's heart is actually ...

The way to a man's heart is actually through WiFi

Read more: Engadget

They say you can't hide what's in your heart, but the saying is doubly true for an Ohio man whose pacemaker data has been used to indict him on felony charges of aggravated arson and insurance fraud. Police investigating a fire at Ross Compton's house said he gave statements that were " inconsistent " with the evidence.

Chicago, IL

