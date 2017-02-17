The Tech Guy 1365

The Tech Guy 1365

Read more: TWiT.tv

Privacy advocates have become aware that US Customs and TSA are demanding that travelers turn over their social media passwords and data, new MacBook Pros don't have the familiar Mac startup chime, problems accessing Gmail from a Vista PC, limitations of the Amazon Echo, what to wire a new home with, how to stop getting spam email, Ooma VOiP phone service vs regular phone lines, how to improve Wi-Fi in the home, and more of your calls.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,015,540

