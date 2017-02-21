The new BlackBerry has a physical key...

The new BlackBerry has a physical keyboard and will arrive in April

The new BlackBerry KEYone smartphone, unveiled Saturday, is the first smartphone to carry the brand that doesn't come from BlackBerry. It will go on sale globally in April, said Nicolas Zibell, CEO of TCL Communication, the phone's manufacturer and licensee of the brand , at a launch event in Barcelona on the eve of Mobile World Congress.

