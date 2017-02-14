T-Mobile Continues to Dominate the Wi...

T-Mobile Continues to Dominate the Wireless Industry -

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Broadbandreports

Mobile's latest earnings report indicates that consumers are still flocking to the "uncarrier," T-Mobile adding 8.1 million postpaid wireless subscribers last year. 3.3 million of those were the most sought after "postpaid" wireless subscribers, compared to 910,000 for Sprint, 209,000 for Verizon, and a net loss of 878,000 for AT&T.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadbandreports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wireless Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VPN. Here's how I do it anyway. Jan 17 dom 1
News Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun... Jan 16 martin 1
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News 6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond... Dec '16 Still here 2
News Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time Oct '16 Maeve W 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "... Oct '16 Wind Unlimited eh 1
See all Wireless Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wireless Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,855,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC