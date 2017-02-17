Swedish capital uses Bluetooth and Wi...

Swedish capital uses Bluetooth and WiFi to cut road congestion

Stockholm authorities are using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and sensor technology to give them a better insight into traffic trends to help them reduce congestion.

