StreamUnlimited Partners with Summit Semiconductor to Enable Wireless ...

StreamUnlimited, a provider of software solutions and modules for connected audio products, is announcing a partnership with Summit Semiconductor to support home theater and mobile applications. StreamUnlimited will port Summit Semiconductor's Wi-Fi compliant software for multichannel audio to the Stream770 and Stream810 Chromecast built-in modules.

