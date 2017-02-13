Spark signs deal with Ericsson

8 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Spark New Zealand has announced today that Swedish company Ericsson has been selected to help deliver its next-generation, fully digital voice network technology. The new solution, called IP Multimedia Subsystem brings Spark's core networks together into a modern and unified platform, providing more diversity, reliability and scalability.

