Soon your Samsung Galaxy's fingerprint reader will unlock your Windows 10 PC

Samsung is telling Galaxy device users they'll soon be able to use their phone's fingerprint sensor to unlock nearly any Windows 10 PC. The Samsung Flow app currently lets users unlock a Galaxy TabPro S 2-in-1 with the fingerprint sensor on a Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge and Edge+, Note 5, and A7 and A5 devices.

