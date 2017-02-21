Soon your Samsung Galaxy's fingerprint reader will unlock your Windows 10 PC
Samsung is telling Galaxy device users they'll soon be able to use their phone's fingerprint sensor to unlock nearly any Windows 10 PC. The Samsung Flow app currently lets users unlock a Galaxy TabPro S 2-in-1 with the fingerprint sensor on a Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge and Edge+, Note 5, and A7 and A5 devices.
