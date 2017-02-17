Samsung Galaxy A (2017) series to soon launch in India; here's what we know so far
Samsung took the wraps off its Galaxy A series of smartphones last month, which comprised of the Galaxy A3 , Galaxy A5 and the Galaxy A7 . While these smartphones are being slowly rolled out to global markets, they are yet to be seen on shelves in markets in India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BGR.in.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wireless Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VPN. Here's how I do it anyway.
|Jan '17
|dom
|1
|Review: Netgear Nighthawk X10 packs a speed pun...
|Jan '17
|martin
|1
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|6 weird facts you didn't know about It's a Wond...
|Dec '16
|Still here
|2
|Inflight wifi signals an end to mid-flight me time
|Oct '16
|Maeve W
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of "...
|Oct '16
|Wind Unlimited eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wireless Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC