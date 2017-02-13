Profile: Restructured Imagination focusses on PowerVR, MIPS and wireless IP
The UK firm, once known as VideoLogic, is behind two well-known intellectual property brands: PowerVR graphics processors, which is the dominant GPU architecture in high-end mobile phones, and MIPS RISC processing cores - after buying MIPS four years ago. The third arm of its now all-IP business is the Ensigma brand of radio/wireless IP which includes cores for mobile Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
