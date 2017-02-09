Pricing and Availability for New Sony...

Pricing and Availability for New Sony Extra Bass Wireless Speaker and Headphones Series

New additions to the EXTRA BASS series enhances the listening experience with deep bass for today's popular music genres - available in March 2017 from authorized Sony dealers. /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics announced pricing and availability details today for the EXTRA BASS series of headphones and portable wireless speakers designed to enable users to enjoy the intensity of deep bass notes in a variety of locations and scenarios.

Chicago, IL

