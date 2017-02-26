Nokia's Classic 3310 Phone Is Back, Thanks to HMD
HMD Global Oy unveiled a range of new phones, including a redesign of the classic Nokia 3310, in a bid to win back mobile consumers. Two new smartphones, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5, are set to come to market in the second quarter, HMD executives said Sunday at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
